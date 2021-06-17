Amid Corona Crisis, Telangana Govt Urges Centre to Redefine Atmanirbhar Bharat to Help MSMEs

Amid the Corona pandemic adverse effects and losses of revenue and dip in industrial production, the Telangana government urged the Centre to provide relief to MSMEs facing a huge loss of production and revenues. The youngest state sought that the Atmanirmar Bharat scheme has to be redefined to cater to the present needs of the industrial sector.

Industries and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao shot a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide some relief to the MSMEs as the industrial sector is not happy with it.

The Minister said the Rs 20-lakh crore package allocated under guaranteed emergency funding might have helped the big industries to some extent and not the small industries.

Rao explained that about 80 per cent of MSMEs suffered difficulties from the Corona pandemic while about 25 per cent faced revenue loss.

The Centre offered Rs 3-lakh crore under the guaranteed emergency funds for the industry sector and need to relax norms to help the MSMEs.

Rao urged the Centre to redefine the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme to help the industrial sector especially the micro, small and medium industries. He apprised Sitharaman that the scheme was not of big use for the MSMEs and it helped only the big industries to some extent.

“As most of the medium and small industries are under the adverse impact of Corona and lockdown, we need to fix the problems speedily,” he said, adding the Centre should ensure that the Atmanirbhar Bharat and its PLI provide help to the MSMEs by setting up a supply chain mechanism.

