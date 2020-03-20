Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, 16 Mumbaikars Fined Rs 1,000 Each for Spitting
Three new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 52.
People wear masks in Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Reuters)
Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, 16 people were penalised for spitting in public in south Mumbai in a single day, police said on Friday.
All of them were fined Rs 1,000 each under Maharashtra Police Act, an official said. "These people were caught spitting at Marine Drive, Colaba, MRA Marg and JJ Marg areas," he said.
Three new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 52.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Doesn’t Miss Fitness Regime During Coronavirus Outbreak, See Pic
- Kareena Kapoor Video Calling Amrita and Malaika Arora is Example of Social Distancing Done Right
- PM Modi Wants 'Janta Curfew' for a Day, But Doctors Want Indians to Stay Indoors Much Longer
- Man's Best Friend? This Indian TikTok Star's 'Dog' is a Cow
- Nokia 8.3 With Snapdragon 765G SoC Becomes the Company’s First 5G Phone