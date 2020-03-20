Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, 16 Mumbaikars Fined Rs 1,000 Each for Spitting

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, 16 people were penalised for spitting in public in south Mumbai in a single day, police said on Friday.

All of them were fined Rs 1,000 each under Maharashtra Police Act, an official said. "These people were caught spitting at Marine Drive, Colaba, MRA Marg and JJ Marg areas," he said.

Three new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 52.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.