Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Coronavirus Scare, Maharashtra Govt Says No Need to Use Mask for General Public

With the virus spreading fast in many countries, people are flocking to medical stores to stock on hand sanitisers and face masks. There are reports of these products disappearing from stores in some places.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Coronavirus Scare, Maharashtra Govt Says No Need to Use Mask for General Public
Medical staff pastes a notice on prevention against coronavirus, at the isolation ward of Naidu Hospital, in Pune, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus scare, the Maharashtra government issued a statement on Wednesday saying that except the medical staff treating the infection or those who have come in contact with patients, others need not use face masks.

For those with other existing health conditions the use of a mask may create unintended complications, it added. With the virus spreading fast in many countries, people are flocking to medical stores to stock on hand sanitisers and face masks. There are reports of these products disappearing from stores in some places.

In a statement titled "CORONA-KNOW IT TO FIGHT IT", the state health department said the general public need not use face masks.

"General population can use folded cotton handkerchiefs for self-protection which can be reused by keeping in bleach solution or hot water for half hour followed by the thorough washing," it said.

"For a person with an existing medical condition, wearing a mask may inadvertently complicate the situation," it added.

N-95 masks which are sold in shops are meant only for medical staff treating patients, it said.

The persons with a history of travel to COVID-19-affected areas or those having contact with infected persons showing symptoms of the coronavirus should use the masks, it said.

In Maharashtra, of the 167 travelers quarantined since January upon landing at the Mumbai airport, only nine are currently admitted to isolation wards. The state has not reported any confirmed case of virus infection.

In the Legislative Council, Health Minister Rajesh Tope made the same point during a discussion on the coronavirus.

"There is no need to wear any kind of mask if you are not suffering from viral infection. The mask advisory is for those who have the infection, so that it would minimise the chances of it spreading further," he said.

To a question, the minister said the mortality rate among coronavirus patients is 2.5 to 3 per cent. "Not a single person in Maharashtra has tested positive for the coronavirus," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram