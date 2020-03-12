Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Coronavirus Scare, Temple Board Opens Awareness Centres in Tirumala for Pilgrims

The TTD Health Department is also making arrangements to run such camps at both footpath routes and at the Alipiri toll gate with a sufficient number of paramedical staff, medicines and screening equipment.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
Amid Coronavirus Scare, Temple Board Opens Awareness Centres in Tirumala for Pilgrims
High-level review meeting on Coronavirus at Gokulam Conference Hall in Tirumala on Thursday, March 12

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday opened three awareness and counselling camps in Tirumala to bring better awareness among pilgrims and educate them on safety measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tirumala Additional EO directed TTD Health Officer RR Reddy and CMO Nageswara Rao to lead these camps and ensure the message reaches every pilgrim. He appealed to devotees to not visit Tirumala if they are suffering from cold, cough, and mild fever until their illness subsides. He added that in case of any cancellation, the paid amount would be refunded to the pilgrims.

The officer held a high-level review meeting with all the heads of departments of Tirumala, directing them to conduct awareness and orientation programmes for their staff members to educate them about the usage of masks and sanitisers.

Meanwhile, the TTD Health Department is making arrangements to run the camps at both footpath routes and at the Alipiri toll gate with a sufficient number of paramedical staff and medicines as well as screening equipment.

