Amid Coronavirus Scare, Temple Board Opens Awareness Centres in Tirumala for Pilgrims
The TTD Health Department is also making arrangements to run such camps at both footpath routes and at the Alipiri toll gate with a sufficient number of paramedical staff, medicines and screening equipment.
High-level review meeting on Coronavirus at Gokulam Conference Hall in Tirumala on Thursday, March 12
Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday opened three awareness and counselling camps in Tirumala to bring better awareness among pilgrims and educate them on safety measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Tirumala Additional EO directed TTD Health Officer RR Reddy and CMO Nageswara Rao to lead these camps and ensure the message reaches every pilgrim. He appealed to devotees to not visit Tirumala if they are suffering from cold, cough, and mild fever until their illness subsides. He added that in case of any cancellation, the paid amount would be refunded to the pilgrims.
The officer held a high-level review meeting with all the heads of departments of Tirumala, directing them to conduct awareness and orientation programmes for their staff members to educate them about the usage of masks and sanitisers.
Meanwhile, the TTD Health Department is making arrangements to run the camps at both footpath routes and at the Alipiri toll gate with a sufficient number of paramedical staff and medicines as well as screening equipment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karisma Kapoor’s Son Kiaan Gets Adorable Birthday Wish from Priya Sachdev
- NBA Player Mocks Coronavirus Fears at Press Conference, Tests Positive Days Later
- Sameera Reddy's Mother-in-law Steals Thunder in TikTok’s ‘Flip the Switch’ Challenge, Watch Video
- Taapsee Pannu Shares Saree-Clad Photo with a Brave Message, B-Town Lauds Her
- NASA Curiosity Rover has Sent Us a Stunning 1.8-Gigapixel Panorama Photo of Mars