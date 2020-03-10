Amid Coronavirus Scare, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Issues Advisory to Foreigners and NRIs
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued the advisory late on Tuesday night as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.
Representational image. (AP)
Amaravati: Amid fresh coronavirus cases being reported in parts of the country, the TTD that manages the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here has issued an advisory asking foreigners, NRIs and others not to visit the temple for 28 days after they landed in the country.
A TTD statement here said the temple administration has been taking all measures to protect the health of the lakhs of pilgrims visiting the temple.
