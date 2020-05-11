Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Delhi Govt to Again Pay Rs 5,000 to Construction Workers

The Delhi government, here on Monday, announced another Rs 5,000 financial assistance for construction workers in the city to help them tide over the extended lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, headed by Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

"From Tuesday, the second instalment of Rs 5,000 will be credited to their bank accounts," Rai said and added, around 40,000 construction workers, registered with the board, received the assistance in March-April.

To help unregistered construction workers get registered, Rai said, "From May 15, online registration will be started. Verification will be done after May 25.

"We plan to call 50 people at a time through SMS for verification at the labour office to maintain social distancing norms."

The first financial assistance to construction workers had cost the Delhi government around Rs 20 crore.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted the government would make another payment of Rs 5,000 to construction workers.

On May 4, the Delhi government allowed construction. But the workers need to stay at the construction site.