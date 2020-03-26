Take the pledge to vote

Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Irate Passengers Attack Police on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Border, Says AP DGP

State Director General of Police D G Sawang said in a statement that the passengers, who were stranded at the checkpoint after they were denied entry into the state, resorted to a "mob attack" on police personnel.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Irate Passengers Attack Police on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Border, Says AP DGP
Representational Image: PTI

A group of irate passengers stranded on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border due to the coronavirus lockdown allegedly hurled stones at the police near the Vadapalli checkpoint late on Thursday night, causing head injury to a constable, police said.

State Director General of Police D G Sawang said in a statement that the passengers, who were stranded at the checkpoint after they were denied entry into the state, resorted to a "mob attack" on police personnel.

"They tried to cross the border in violation of the lockdown orders. In the night, they attacked the police and caused injuries. We strongly condemn this," the DGP said. He said cases would be registered and stern action takenagainst the guilt.

Sawang said the two state governments entered into an agreement to allow the passengers, mostly students, after necessary medical examination. "We have even arranged special buses for them and made facilities for quarantine. Ignoring all this, they tried to cross the border and also resorted to mob attack on police personnel," the DGP said.

Hundreds of people, who were on their way home in various parts of AP from Hyderabad, were denied entry into the state in view of the restriction on movement of people and vehicles due to the coronavirus lockdown. While those who agreed to get into a quarantine facility were allowed to come in, others were barred entry.

