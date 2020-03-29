Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Maha Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' Prices Slashed to Rs 5 Per Plate

The reduced price would be in force till June, and it would be available from 11am to 3pm against the earlier time slot of 12 noon to 2pm, he informed.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Maha Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' Prices Slashed to Rs 5 Per Plate
Maharashtra government rolled out 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme to provide meals in the state. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

With the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak affecting thousands of daily wagers and migrant labourers, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said the state government's 'Shiv bhojan' meals would be available at Rs 5 per plate instead of the earlier Rs 10.

The reduced price would be in force till June, and it would be available from 11am to 3pm against the earlier time slot of 12 noon to 2pm, he informed. "As many as 1 lakh meals would be distributed under the Shiv bhojan scheme at the taluka level every day during this period. Moreover the number of thalis allotted to each district has been increased five fold," Bhujbal said at a press conference here.

"The government will give Rs 45 per thali for urban areas and Rs 30 for the rural areas. The state government has made provision of Rs 160 crore for the purpose. Orders have been issued to district collectors and foodgrain supply controllers to start new Shiv bhojan centres at the taluka-level in their districts by April 1," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram