Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, UP Govt Issues Orders to Start Production of Beer and Wine

A senior official said the orders were issued in order to facilitate the proper functioning of licensed liquor and beer shops in the state.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 16, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, UP Govt Issues Orders to Start Production of Beer and Wine
Policemen guard a near-empty stretch in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar during the coronavirus lockdown. (Image: Qazi Faraz Ahmad)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department on Thursday issued orders to start the production of beer and wine in the state keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the central government. The decision has been taken from the industrial and revenue aspects.

However, no order has been issued for the sale of liquor yet.

Principal Secretary Excise and Sugar Industry and Cane Development, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, in his letter said orders were issued to start the production of wine and beer in distilleries in order to facilitate proper functioning of licensed liquor and beer shops. The letter mentioned that guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry would have to be followed, along with social distancing norms, while allowing the production of beer and wine.

The letter said the orders were issued after consent from the State Home Department.

Meanwhile, two more persons died of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday while 78 tested positive for the infection, taking the total fatalities in the state to 13 and active cases to 805, said an official statement. UP on Wednesday had reported three deaths and 67 fresh cases.

According to the latest data issued by the UP Health Department, 21,384 people have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 805 have been found positive and 20,374 have tested negative. The test reports of 205 people are still awaited.

Among the 13 deaths, the maximum (five) are from Agra, two from Moradabad, and one each from Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Meerut, Bulanshahr and Varanasi.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,421,895

    +38,691*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,090,110

    +73,048*

  • Cured/Discharged

    528,746

    +26,988*  

  • Total DEATHS

    139,469

    +7,369*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres