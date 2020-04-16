Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, UP Govt Issues Orders to Start Production of Beer and Wine

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department on Thursday issued orders to start the production of beer and wine in the state keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the central government. The decision has been taken from the industrial and revenue aspects.

However, no order has been issued for the sale of liquor yet.

Principal Secretary Excise and Sugar Industry and Cane Development, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, in his letter said orders were issued to start the production of wine and beer in distilleries in order to facilitate proper functioning of licensed liquor and beer shops. The letter mentioned that guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry would have to be followed, along with social distancing norms, while allowing the production of beer and wine.

The letter said the orders were issued after consent from the State Home Department.

Meanwhile, two more persons died of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday while 78 tested positive for the infection, taking the total fatalities in the state to 13 and active cases to 805, said an official statement. UP on Wednesday had reported three deaths and 67 fresh cases.

According to the latest data issued by the UP Health Department, 21,384 people have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 805 have been found positive and 20,374 have tested negative. The test reports of 205 people are still awaited.

Among the 13 deaths, the maximum (five) are from Agra, two from Moradabad, and one each from Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Meerut, Bulanshahr and Varanasi.

