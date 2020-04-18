Amid Covid-19 Outbreak, NDMC Slaps Rs 1,000 Fine for Spitting or Urinating in Public Spaces
The order comes in compliance with a three-day old directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which made spitting in public spaces a punishable offence.
New Delhi: In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday announced that spitting or urinating in public spaces shall be punishable with fine.
With the effect of the order, anyone found violating the directive will be slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000.
The MHA order had also said that there should be a strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco and "spitting should be strictly prohibited during the new lockdown period extended up to May 3."
Notifying the order on Saturday, NDMC said, "With a view to ensure strict compliance of the aforesaid directives to contain the spread of Covid-19, the chairperson, NDMC, is of the opinion that a public notice should be issued."
