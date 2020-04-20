Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Govt Allows Surplus Rice for Making Alcohol-based Hand Sanitisers
Sanitisers are in high demand during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 559 lives in India so far and has infected more than 17,000.
Labourers move a cart loaded with rice bags inside a food processing unit in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The central government on Monday said it has allowed the surplus rice available with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to be converted to ethanol for making alcohol-based hand sanitisers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said a section of the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, allows for the conversion of surplus quantities of food grains to ethanol, based on the approval of the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC), during an agriculture crop year when there is projected oversupply of food grains as anticipated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the NBCC chaired by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, which "approved that the surplus rice available with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) may be converted to ethanol for utilisation in making alcohol-based hand-sanitisers and in blending for Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme".
