Karnataka Village Residents Defy Social Distancing Norms, Take Part in Religious Procession

Even as coronavirus cases are on the rise in Karnataka, social distancing norms went for a toss on Thursday after hundreds of locals in a village in Haveri district participated in a procession held by the local temple committee. The villagers were seen gathered around a bullock cart to witness the procession, held annually.

The procession of the presiding deity of Sri Brahmalingeshwara temple is held for three days every year. This year, it was scheduled to be held from June 9 to 11.

To celebrate 'kaara hunnime', the full moon day that marks the end of summer and heralds the monsoon, and hence the sowing season, many parts of North Karnataka hold bullock cart processions.

In a video from the event, many from Karjagi village were seen congregated and cheering as the bullock cart made a way past them. Several people also stood on the terraces of their houses to witness the procession, again with no social distancing norm being followed.

Here's a challenge: spot one person wearing a mask in this video.



This from Haveri, Karnataka yesterday when locals took out a procession. No permission, no social distancing. It was supposed to be "symbolic". Legal action has been initiated against the organisers, say police. pic.twitter.com/CMgcddAbdo — Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) June 12, 2020

"A case has been registered against 30 members of the temple committee," said Krishna Bajpai, deputy commissioner of Haveri.

The tahsildar had written to the deputy commissioner on May 26, a copy of which is with News18, requesting not to allow the procession to take place, citing that it was impossible to maintain social distancing during such events.

The police said that the organisers were told not to hold the event but they wanted to organise it symbolically to ensure the tradition is not broken. A senior official also said that legal action was being taken against them.