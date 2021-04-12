Amid Covid-19 Second Wave Hitting UP, Yogi Adityanath Instructs to Get 70 Percent Tests Done Through RTPCR Method

Amid spurt in covid-19 cases in UP, the CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the struggle against Covid-19 will have to be with full might and with full preparation. There is no scope for negligence in this struggle. He added that about 70 percent of the total testing should be done through the RTPCR method. The Chief Minister was reviewing the status of the Covid19 infection on Friday through video conferencing. He communicated with the officials of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bareilly, and Ballia to get the status of Covid-19.

The CM also instructed to make preparations for private hospitals to be made into dedicated Covid hospitals. In each case, 50 percent of the ambulance should be reserved for Covid work. There should be an immediate rebuttal of any kind of fake news regarding Covid. The Chief Minister also took information about the status of Covid19 from District Magistrate Lucknow. After getting information about the status of Covid19 in Prayagraj, the Chief Minister said that United Medical College should be made a dedicated Covid Hospital. In this medical college, 500 beds should be provided for the treatment of Covid19. The district administration should provide the necessary human resources to the United Medical College.

The UP CM also instructed that Covid and Non-Covid hospitals in Varanasi should be operated separately. The response time of the ambulance should be reduced. Contact training should be done effectively. 100% testing of all identified contacts of infected people should be done. Sanitation and sanitization operations should be conducted expeditiously, strictly prohibiting movement in the Containment Zone.

After becoming aware of the condition of Covid in Kanpur city, the Chief Minister gave instructions for expansion of testing capacity and said that necessary resources should be mobilized for this and manpower should be trained. After getting the information on the status of Covid19 in Gorakhpur, instructions were given that it should be ensured that Covid19 is checked in private labs at the prescribed rate. Strict action should be taken against the concerned labs for taking more money than the stipulated price.

UP CM also gave instructions to convert a private sector hospital in Gautam Buddha Nagar into a dedicated Covid Hospital. Instructions were given to make 300 beds L-2 and L-3 facilities in Bareilly and to increase the number of ventilators and HFNC, along with a dedicated Covid Hospital. CM also instructed to make the ventilator and HFNC functional and provide an L-3 facility in Ballia. For Meerut too, CM said that complete preparation should be ensured to meet the challenge of Covid19.

