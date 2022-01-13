Amid Covid-19 Surge, Maharashtra Imposes Curbs at These Hill Stations, Tourist Spots; Check Here

After the Maharashtra health department expressed concern over an expected spike in hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients in the next few weeks, the administration on Thursday imposed several curbs at hill stations near Mumbai.

The local authorities also shut down a number of popular places, including the tiger reserves and national parks, the Hindustan Times reported.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, the State Cabinet noted on Thursday, and added that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

Matheran Chief Executive Officer Surekha Bhange issued the closure of several popular spots, including the Big Chowk Point, the Charlotte Lake, Rambag point, Alexander Point, One tree hill point, Coronation point, Sunset point, Eco point, Louisa point and the Monkey point. The mini-train from Aman Lodge to Matheran, however, remains functional.

The Pune administration, too, issued prohibitory orders for over 50 tourist spots in the region. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh stated that prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of CrPC for tourist spots in Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bjor, and Velha tehsils of the district.

The order covers popular spots such as Bhushi dam near Lonavala, Lavasa, Temghar dam, Panshet, Khadakwasla dam, and forts including Sinhagad, Shivneri, Torna, Lohgad, and several other locations frequented by tourists, the official said.

People visit these spots in large numbers and the footfall increases during weekends, and guidelines regarding social distancing and masks are not followed, the order stated.

Pune district on Monday recorded 5,172 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 16 per cent, raising the tally of infections to 11,95,329.

Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, located in the Satara district, have also imposed restrictions for tourists.

The Venna lake point for boating, a place where people conglomerate, has been closed. “The forest department has closed down several of their points visited by tourist. All hotels in our areas are working with 100 per cent occupancy. Tourists have to show double vaccine certificates before coming to our hill station. We used to get 2,000 tourists every day and now we barely get 200 tourists,” the report quoted Pallavi Patil, Chief officer of the Mahabaleshwar Municipal Council, as saying.

The state cabinet expressed concern after the health department made this projection during a presentation before it on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, it said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administrations should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting.

Along with the urban centres, rural parts of the state are also affected by COVID-19, he said. “Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients don’t require medical oxygen. But, people need to be vigilant as the UK and the US are witnessing a strain on their health infrastructure," the CM said.

