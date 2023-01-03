CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Amid Covid Concerns in India, Centre Says No Need For Second Dose of Covid Vaccine Booster Shot

A total of 220.11 cr vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

A total of 220.11 cr vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

Passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand are being mandatorily required to provide Covid negative reports from January 1

With a rising concern for Covid-19 and its sub-variant Omicron XBB in India, the government on Tuesday said there is no need for a second dose of the booster or precautionary vaccine shot. “First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," said the government sources.

On Tuesday, India saw a single-day rise of 134 in coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 2,582, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956).

The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Monday reviewed the screening and Covid testing facility at the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport amid a rise in coronavirus cases in some countries, including China.

The government has made random Covid tests mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight irrespective of their port of departure.

Besides, passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand are being mandatorily required to provide Covid negative reports from January 1.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 2,582, with 134 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data.

As per ministry data, a total of 220.11 cr vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

