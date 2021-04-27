Amid Covid Spurt, First Shipment of UK Medical Aid, Including Ventilators, Arrives in India Today

The first assistance package from Britain to help India combat the deadly Covid-19 surge arrived in the wee hours of the morning today.

The package containing ventilators and oxygen concentrators was sent from the UK to help meet India’s urgent need for medical equipment for its Covid patients.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to post photos of the equipment being unloaded in New Delhi.

“International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from Britain including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," Bagchi’s tweet read.

As per the British High Commission, further shipments, are being organized over the course of this week and will include nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar regarding the ongoing Covid challenge.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden who pledged America’s ‘steadfast support for the people of India in the wake of the second wave of Covid.

India reported 352,991 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 caseload to 17,313,163. Amid oxygen shortage and a crumbling health system in the country, India witnessed 2,812 deaths in the highest single-day spike.

