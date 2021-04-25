Amid Covid Spurt, Tamil Nadu Imposes Sunday Lockdown, Gears Up For Fresh Restrictions

Amis rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday declared a complete lockdown on Sunday and also announced stringent curbs, including the closure of cinema theatres and malls to come into effect from Monday.

This decision comes after the state logged in 14,842 fresh cases Covid cases pushing the total covid tally to over 1 lakh. Of the total number of cases reported on Saturday, 4,086 cases were in Chennai, which has 31,112 active cases.

Here are the guidelines that need to be followed:

Recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls will not be allowed to function from Monday in the state. Shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlors, spas, salons will also remain shut.

The opening of restaurants and other eateries will be allowed for takeaway services.

E-commerce activities will be taking place amid restricted operational hours

All places of worship will be closed, and a limited number of 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 25 at funerals.

The guidelines also insist IT and related companies to work with just 50% of staff strength in offices while allowing others to work from home.

People who travel to Tamil Nadu from other states and countries, except Puducherry, should be registered with the state portal to avail e-passes for entry.

A limited number of passengers will be allowed to travel in buses and a maximum of three passengers can travel in taxi cabs and two in autos from Monday.

Besides these measures, the government on Saturday enabled a green corridor along with police patrol teams to ensure the hassle-free transportation of tankers carrying medical oxygen.

The government has also introduced 2,000 mini-clinics across the state and a 24*7 call center to resolve issues related to medical oxygen availability.

