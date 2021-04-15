Amid Covid Threat, Two Corporations, Five Municipalities in Telangana to Go for Polls on April 30

Despite the fact that the number of Covid cases is on the rise, the Telangana State Election Commission has issued notification for elections for several municipalities and two municipal corporations in the State.

Along with Greater Warangal, Khammam corporations, the SEC issued notification for Siddipet, Achanpeta, Jatcharla, Kottur and Nakirekal municipalities.

Jatcharla, Kottur and Nakirekal are newly formed municipalities. According to the schedule, the nominations will be received from April 16 to April 18.

The scrutiny will be held on April 19 and allowed for withdrawal of nominations till April 22. The polling will be held on April 30 and the counting of votes will take place on May 3 and the results will be announced on the same day.

The Election Commission has said that polling will also be held on May 30 for the divisions which are vacant due to various reasons.

Along with the municipalities the elections will be held for the Lingojiguda division under GHMC and a ward in Gajwel, Nalgonda, Jallapalli, Alampur, Bodhan, Parakala, Metpalli and Bellampalli municipalities.

The Election Commission has already made all the arrangements for the conduct of elections in two corporations and five municipalities.

The ward-wise reservations were announced by the respective district collectors in the presence of representatives of political parties and a gazette notification has been issued.

Jatcharla municipal chairperson’s post is reserved for a backward caste woman, Kothuru for General Woman and Nakirekal BC General.

Accordingly, the municipal administration department issued orders issuing a gazette notification.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here