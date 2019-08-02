Amid Curtailment of Amarnath Yatra, Cong Urges Govt Not to Precipitate Crisis in J&K

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday urged the government not to take any decision that would precipitate a crisis in Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to ensure the constitutional guarantees given to the state are maintained.

The appeal to the government came after a Congress policy planning group on Jammu and Kashmir met under the chairmanship of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"There was deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government," an official statement said.

It said the "massive build-up" of security forces, curtailment of the Sri Amarnath Yatra, also the unprecedented advisories being issued to the tourists, yatris and other civilians, are all creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity and fear.

Earlier in the day, the Army said Pakistan-based terrorists are planning to target the Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Valley but security forces are up to the task to foil any such design.

After the Army's announcement, the Jammu and Kashmir government asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible.

The Congress statement said, "The Group urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis."

"The Group also discussed the widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the State of J&K about government's intentions of abolishing Articles 35-A and 370. They reiterated the considered policy of the Congress Party and asked the Government to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu & Kashmir," it said.

The meeting was attended among others by state's former 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' Karan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former home minister P Chidambaram, Congress in charge for J&K affairs Ambika Soni, CWC member Tariq Hamid Karra, J&K PCC President Ghulam Ahmed Mir and former CLP Leader Rigzing Zora.

The group monitors the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and comes out with policy planning and suggestions on behlf of the Congress party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.