India, China Prepare for 16th Round of LAC Talks on July 17 Amid Dalai Lama's Call for 'Peaceful' Resolution | Where the Matter Stands

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday began his month-long visit to Ladakh and said India-China border disputes should be resolved through “talks and peaceful means” as use of military is an “outdated” option.

Dalai Lama’s visit to Ladakh is expected to rile China as it comes amid the military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at several friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Incidentally, the 16th round of military talks between India and China on the lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh will be held on July 17 on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region, PTI reported on Friday.

India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, insisting that peace and tranquillity along the border are prerequisites for progress in overall bilateral ties.

The India-Dalai Lama-China Friction

Dalai Lama’s visit to Ladakh, also known as “little Tibet”, is likely to be met with opposition from China, which often labels the spiritual leader as a separatist.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7 tweeted that he conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone, China shot back saying India has to fully understand the “separatist nature” of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader and it should stop using Tibet-related issues to “interfere” in China’s internal affairs.

India, in turn, rejected China’s criticism and asserted that it is a consistent policy to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest of the country.

As Dalai Lama embarked on the Ladakh tour on July 14, the Tibetan spiritual leader said in Jammu that more and more people in China are beginning to realise that he is not seeking “independence” but meaningful autonomy and preservation of the Tibetan Buddhist culture.

“Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticise me. But now, more Chinese are realising that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence and only wishing China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and (ensure) preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture, the spiritual leader said.

LAC Standoff: Where does India and China Stand Now?

The Ladakh border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive mountainous sector.

At the fresh round of talks, the Indian side is expected to press for disengagement of troops as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points besides seeking resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The situation in eastern Ladakh figured prominently in last week’s talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali. At the one-hour meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar had conveyed to Wang the need for early resolution of all the outstanding issues in eastern Ladakh.

On July 9, reports of a Chinese Air Force aircraft flying very close to a friction point in the eastern Ladakh sector on the LAC in the last week of June surfaced, after which the Indian Air Force swiftly responded as per standard operating procedures.

Reports said the incident took place at a time when the Chinese side was holding exercises involving its fighter jets and air defence weaponry including the S-400 air defence system in the areas bordering the Eastern Ladakh sector.

EAM Jaishankar had said that the current situation at the LAC has arisen due to the disregard of written agreements by China, the US has called it one of the “worst” standoff situations.

