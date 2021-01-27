Amid Declining Covid Cases, Govt Issues Fresh Covid Guidelines. Check Full List

The government on Wednesday issued fresh coronavirus guidelines, amid declining cases and deaths in the country. The capacities for cinema halls and swimming pools have been increased, and the permission/guidelines host of other activities have been left for the state governments to decide.

Here are All Details on the New Guidelines:

• Covid Appropriate Behavior: The MHA in its order has directed state and UT governments to take all necessary measures to promote Covid-19 appropriate behavior and ensuring wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

• For Containment Zones: It said, that for surveillance and containment, district authorities shall carefully demarcate Containment Zone at the micro level. Within the zones, containment measures prescribed by the Health Ministry will be followed.

• All Activities Allowed, Except for Some: All activities save some have been permitted outside containment zones. Those activities which are not allowed will be subject to the strict adherence of SOPs. Social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, and religious gatherings had earlier been permitted upto a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces, and keeping of the size of the ground or space in view, in open spaces. Now, such gatherings will be allowed subject to the order of the state or union territory concerned.

• Business Exhibitions: Business to Business (B2B) exhibition halls had already been permitted. Now, all types of exhibition halls will be permitted, for which a revised SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce in consultation with MHA.

• International Air Travel: For further opening up of international air travel of passengers, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) may take a decision in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) based on the assessment of the situation.

• Other Activities: SOPs have also been have been prescribed for various activities, including the movement by passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums, etc. These SOPs shall be strictly enforced by the authorities concerned, who shall be responsible for their strict observance.

• No Restriction on Intra-state and Inter-state Movement: There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

• Guidelines for Elderly, People With Comorbidities: Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to take necessary precautions, and the government plans to keep encouraging the use of Aarogya Setu mobile App.