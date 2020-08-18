Amid Decrease in Covid-19 Infections in Mumbai, Private Hospitals See Uptick in Deaths, Says BMC

Even as Mumbai sees a fall in the number of coronavirus infections, the high death rate is a cause of concern for the city's health officials. Presently, Mumbai’s death rate stands at around 5.4%, which is significantly higher than the state's 3.4%.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has noted that presently, private hospitals are recording a higher death rate than hospitals being operated by the city's civic agency.

In a meeting conducted on Monday, the civic agency directed private hospitals to take additional precautionary measures to make sure that there is a fall in the number of deaths. BMC has asked the officials of private hospitals to adhere to the guidelines of the civic body under the ‘Mission Save Lives’ initiative, the report added.

As per a study by the BMC, at civic-run hospitals, the death rate has fallen from 5.8% in June to 4.8% in August. But in private hospitals, it has risen to more than 40% in the said period.

“Earlier, out of 100 deaths, we used to record on an average 82 deaths from civic-run hospitals and 18 from private hospitals. But now, we are recording around 59 deaths from civic hospitals and 41 from private hospitals," Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC told the publication.

He added that the death rate in private hospitals was slowly rising.

“We have asked to pay special focus on critical patients. They have been instructed to provide faster treatment to patients with pre-medical ailments,” Kakani was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday surpassed the six lakh-mark with the addition of 8,493 new coronavirus infections, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, 40 of

them in Mumbai, said a health department official. The state's coronavirus tally climbed to 6,04,358 after 8,493 new cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said.