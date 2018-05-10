English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Demands Over Taking Down Jinnah Portrait From AMU, a Gandhi Plaque Found in Karachi
On Wednesday, Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor dismissed the row over Jinnah portrait on the campus as a non-issue.
File photo of Mahatma Gandhi.
New Delhi: Amid furore over pulling down Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait from the Aligarh Muslim University, a building in Pakistan’s Karachi proudly displays its connection with Mahatma Gandhi.
At the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, which was built with material brought from the Indian city of Jodhpur, carries a foundation stone which states that it was laid by Mahatma Gandhi in July 1934. At the time, the representative body of the southern city’s business community was known as the Karachi Indian Merchants Association.
During a visit to Karachi last week, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria posed with others for a selfie in front of the foundation stone, which is now encased in a glass frame, reported Hindustan Times.
Asked by reporters about the demand for removing Jinnah’s portrait at the AMU students’ union office, Bisaria called for respect for leaders of both sides.
“I don’t want to say much about what happened (at AMU) but I would say that we should respect leaders of both countries,” he told the assembled businessmen and traders.
On Wednesday, Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor dismissed the row over Jinnah portrait on the campus as a non-issue.
“Jinnah's portrait has been here since 1938. Jinnah's portrait is at many places, including Bombay High Court and Sabarmati Ashram. No one was worried about the portraits until now, I think it is a non-issue,” said Tariq Mansoor when asked if he will get the portrait removed.
Also Watch
At the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, which was built with material brought from the Indian city of Jodhpur, carries a foundation stone which states that it was laid by Mahatma Gandhi in July 1934. At the time, the representative body of the southern city’s business community was known as the Karachi Indian Merchants Association.
During a visit to Karachi last week, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria posed with others for a selfie in front of the foundation stone, which is now encased in a glass frame, reported Hindustan Times.
Asked by reporters about the demand for removing Jinnah’s portrait at the AMU students’ union office, Bisaria called for respect for leaders of both sides.
“I don’t want to say much about what happened (at AMU) but I would say that we should respect leaders of both countries,” he told the assembled businessmen and traders.
On Wednesday, Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor dismissed the row over Jinnah portrait on the campus as a non-issue.
“Jinnah's portrait has been here since 1938. Jinnah's portrait is at many places, including Bombay High Court and Sabarmati Ashram. No one was worried about the portraits until now, I think it is a non-issue,” said Tariq Mansoor when asked if he will get the portrait removed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting