Amid Dense Fog, 15 Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad; 1 Seriously Injured

At least 15 to 20 vehicles collided with each other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad due to dense fog and low visibility on Sunday morning.

While several people sustained injuries, no casualties have been reported so far. Around five people received minor injuries but one truck driver was seriously injured, as per reports.

A truck slowed down suddenly, leading to the pile-up of cars and small trucks, as per the police.

#WATCH | Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar(Video Source: Ghaziabad Police) pic.twitter.com/ZzID8may7S — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Local police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot after the accident, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police reportedly helped clear the traffic jam later.

“The accident took place at around 8am. At the time of the accident, the visibility was very poor due to fog on the highway. A truck suddenly slowed down and after which one by one 15 vehicles including cars and small trucks collided. A long traffic jam was on the expressway which was cleared by police and it took almost two hours," Patil Nimish Dashrath, ACP of the area told Times of India.

Meanwhile, heavy fog caused another multi-vehicle collision on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway on Sunday morning. Several individuals were injured, as per reports. A bus carrying students was also among the dozen or so vehicles in the pile-up and several students sustained injuries, as per India Today. Police and rescuers reached the spot and are ensuring immediate aid.

