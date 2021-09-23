Amid Economic Woes, Lowkey Durga Puja Shopping in Bengal's East Burdwan Market

Despite the panic surrounding a possible third wave of Covid-19, West Bengal is gearing up for its biggest festival, Durga Puja. With only 19 days left for it, people are rushing to the market to wrap up some last-minute shopping. However, both authorities and salespeople are making sure that all the precautions are followed. Lamps are being installed on roads and the construction of pandals is in full swing. Amid all the hustle and bustle, steps are being taken to maintain Covid-19 guidelines.

However, the East Burdwan market is not wearing its usual pomp and show.

Gautam Dutt, a vendor, said, “The markets are in a very bad state since the trains are not running. Like last year, this year, too, many people lost their jobs. They don’t have enough to eat, so there’s no question of spending a lot on clothes and other items."

“Mahajan (moneylenders) have increased the prices, so we have no option other than to increase the prices of clothes. As a result, the sales numbers are at an all-time low,” he added.

Another unnamed shopkeeper said, “This year, the sales numbers are quite low. We really need to clear the stocks. People’s budgets have decreased, but the prices of products are increasing. So you can easily imagine the results."

Tushar Kanti Pal, a shopper, said, “I am shopping for children. Can’t afford enough for me this year."

