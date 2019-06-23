Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amid Encephalitis in Bihar Vardhan Says Site, Design of 100-bed PICU in Muzaffarpur Finalised

'The central and state teams have finalised the site and design of 100-bed PICU at Muzaffarpur, which will be supported under a centrally sponsored scheme,' Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amid Encephalitis in Bihar Vardhan Says Site, Design of 100-bed PICU in Muzaffarpur Finalised
Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the site and design of a 100-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district have been finalised.

He reviewed the status of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese encephalitis (JE) in the state with ministry officials.

"The central and state teams have finalised the site and design of 100-bed PICU at Muzaffarpur, which will be supported under a centrally sponsored scheme," Vardhan said.

He said that there has been one death due to the disease and one new admission on Saturday.

There are 84 patients in SKMCH, of which four are in a critical condition and under constant watch, the minister said.

Vardhan said that the multi-disciplinary central team has been camping at Muzaffarpur for over a week now.

"With the support of state and district administration, efforts of social and behaviourial change at community level and early identification and management at primary healthcare facilities have been strengthened," he said.

The minister said clinical management of AES is also being supported by the central team and patients are receiving round-the-clock clinical, diagnostic and drug support.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM) Manoj Jhalani, senior officers and experts visited Muzaffarpur, including the SKMCH, and took stock of the situation. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram