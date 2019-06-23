Amid Encephalitis in Bihar Vardhan Says Site, Design of 100-bed PICU in Muzaffarpur Finalised
'The central and state teams have finalised the site and design of 100-bed PICU at Muzaffarpur, which will be supported under a centrally sponsored scheme,' Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the site and design of a 100-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district have been finalised.
He reviewed the status of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese encephalitis (JE) in the state with ministry officials.
"The central and state teams have finalised the site and design of 100-bed PICU at Muzaffarpur, which will be supported under a centrally sponsored scheme," Vardhan said.
He said that there has been one death due to the disease and one new admission on Saturday.
There are 84 patients in SKMCH, of which four are in a critical condition and under constant watch, the minister said.
Vardhan said that the multi-disciplinary central team has been camping at Muzaffarpur for over a week now.
"With the support of state and district administration, efforts of social and behaviourial change at community level and early identification and management at primary healthcare facilities have been strengthened," he said.
The minister said clinical management of AES is also being supported by the central team and patients are receiving round-the-clock clinical, diagnostic and drug support.
Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM) Manoj Jhalani, senior officers and experts visited Muzaffarpur, including the SKMCH, and took stock of the situation.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Bollywood, Men Like Kabir Singh Are 'Passionate Lovers' But Women Are ‘Lunatics'
- BSNL is Offering Free Hotstar Subscription With Superstar 300 Broadband Plan
- Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s