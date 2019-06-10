English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Encephalitis Scare, Bihar Govt Confirms 11 Deaths; Says 10 of Them Victims of Hypoglycemia
Recent media reports said 22 to 24 children died in Bihar this month due to AES disease in the state.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Patna: Bihar's health department on Monday confirmed the death of 11 children in the state this month and 10 of them were victims of hypoglycemia, and not
Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) as reported in the media. Recent media reports said 22 to 24 children died in Bihar this month due to AES disease in the state.
"But our tests confirmed that 10 out of the 11 deaths have taken place due to hypoglycemia," health department
Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, without identifying the reason for the death of the remaining one child.
Hypoglycemia is a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar, he told reporters here during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Lok Samvad programme.
"A total of 48 cases of children suffering from AES have been reported so far in the state," Sanjay Kumar said.
People casually attribute any death to AES, he said. Symptoms of AES are acute-onset of fever and a change in mental status - mental confusion, disorientation, delirium, or coma - and/or new-onset of seizures. The disease most commonly affects children and young adults, according to the national health portal.
At the Lok Samvad programme, the chief minister asked the principal secretary to explain before mediapersons about the actual situation and steps being taken by the state government on children's deaths.
Expressing concern over the increase in the number of deaths in comparison to last year due to AES, Nitish Kumar said it seems that there is lack of information and awareness among the people as how to tackle the disease.
He emphasised on the need for creating awareness among people that they should not let their children sleep in empty stomach, or to have litchi on empty stomach which could be one of the reasons behind the disease.
The principal secretary said, "We have reviewed the situation in all the affected 222 blocks in 12 districts. Arrangements have been made as per the health department's standard operating procedure."
For the first time, paediatric ICUs in seven government hospitals in as many districts were made functional in the state to tackle the disease, he said. Health department officials have visited Muzaffarpur and reviewed the situation and director in chief, health services, will be visiting Muzaffarpur on Tuesday, he said.
Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) as reported in the media. Recent media reports said 22 to 24 children died in Bihar this month due to AES disease in the state.
"But our tests confirmed that 10 out of the 11 deaths have taken place due to hypoglycemia," health department
Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, without identifying the reason for the death of the remaining one child.
Hypoglycemia is a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar, he told reporters here during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Lok Samvad programme.
"A total of 48 cases of children suffering from AES have been reported so far in the state," Sanjay Kumar said.
People casually attribute any death to AES, he said. Symptoms of AES are acute-onset of fever and a change in mental status - mental confusion, disorientation, delirium, or coma - and/or new-onset of seizures. The disease most commonly affects children and young adults, according to the national health portal.
At the Lok Samvad programme, the chief minister asked the principal secretary to explain before mediapersons about the actual situation and steps being taken by the state government on children's deaths.
Expressing concern over the increase in the number of deaths in comparison to last year due to AES, Nitish Kumar said it seems that there is lack of information and awareness among the people as how to tackle the disease.
He emphasised on the need for creating awareness among people that they should not let their children sleep in empty stomach, or to have litchi on empty stomach which could be one of the reasons behind the disease.
The principal secretary said, "We have reviewed the situation in all the affected 222 blocks in 12 districts. Arrangements have been made as per the health department's standard operating procedure."
For the first time, paediatric ICUs in seven government hospitals in as many districts were made functional in the state to tackle the disease, he said. Health department officials have visited Muzaffarpur and reviewed the situation and director in chief, health services, will be visiting Muzaffarpur on Tuesday, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
- Mumbai Student Achieves Rare Feat, Scores 35 Marks in All Subjects in SSC Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results