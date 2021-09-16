Amid Fear of 3rd Covid Wave, 8 Maha Districts Continue to Report Higher Positivity Rate than State

The fear of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to loom over Maharashtra as eight of its districts reported a weekly positivity rate greater than the state average.

As per reports, Maharashtra has an average weekly positivity rate of 2.63%, while Pune and Ahmednagar have more than 5% weekly positivity rate. Sangli (3.88%) Nashik (3.76%), Satara (3.56%), Osmanabad (3.24%), Palghar (3.13%), and Sindhudurg (3.24%) are other districts with higher test positivity rates.

This surge in cases in the adjoining districts is being attributed to the Ganpati festival and the relaxations announced by the state government in the first week of August State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate while talking to Hindustan Times said that in Pune, climatic conditions are responsible for a surge in cases. In Ahmednagar, we are witnessing cases coming from rural parts.

In addition to positivity rates, these eight districts are also said to have a higher Covid-19 growth rate is higher than the state average of 0.05%. These include Ahmednagar (0.23%),Satara (0.12%), Solapur (0.12%), Sangli (0.11%), Ratnagiri (0.08%), Pune (0.07%), Beed (0.06%) and Osmanabad (0.06%).

In a bid to curb the virus flow, BMC officials have planned to increase the number of daily tests post the festival. The civic body aims to conduct around 60,000 tests daily including rapid antigen tests (RAT) for early identification. On August 20, BMC had conducted 56,566 tests, the highest number of tests in a single day so far. he city, on Wednesday, conducted 29,886 tests

The city has zero containment zones, however, there are 37 sealed buildings and 1,528 sealed floors.

Dr. Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, stressed the need to be strict with those violating covid norms.“There is bound to be multiple waves and we need to take strict punitive action against those who do not follow Covid-appropriate behavior,” said Dr. Shaikh.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,783 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths. The state’s Covid case tally now stands at 6,507,930. There are currently 49,034 active Covid-19 patients across the state and with 13,258 active patients, Pune has the maximum of these followed by Thane, which has 7,249 active patients, and Ahmednagar with 6,586.

