Amid Festive Season, States Ban Sale, Use of Crackers to Curb Pollution: Check List

In view of the festival season, several state governments have issued directives on the use of firecrackers. While some states have issued a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, others have released a set of guidelines for it to curb air pollution.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during upcoming festivals in view of pollution and the health conditions of Covid-19 patients in home isolation across the state.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state.

Here is a look at the status of the use of crackers in a number of states/cities:

Delhi

On Septemper 29, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was “essential to save lives”.

According to the DPCC order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in accumulation of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said.

Punjab

While the Punjab government on Tuesday announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state, the administration imposed a complete ban in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh, from the Wednesday midnight onwards on account of poor air quality index (AQI) levels.

A report published by The Indian Express said that the state government has banned manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers in Punjab and added that only green crackers would be allowed for sale and use.

The government order said that during Diwali, bursting of crackers shall be allowed from 8 to 10 pm. The fireworks timing has been restricted to 35 minutes on the Christmas and New Year Eve. The bursting of crackers will be allowed from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas and from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on New Year.

The government order added that only licensed traders will be allowed to sell firecrackers. It directed the state government to promote community cracker busting to reduce pollution.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of fire crackers during upcoming festivals, keeping in mind the health conditions of Covid-19 patients in home isolation and air pollution across the state. However, only green crackers would be allowed to be used.

These crackers can only be used for a 2-hour window. On Diwali, crackers can be burst from 8pm to 10pm, on Chatt Puja from 6am to 8am, 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year’s eve from 11:55pm to 12:30am.

According to an order issued by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, the ban has been imposed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment in 2018.

Rajasthan

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on October 18 announced that people are allowed to burst only green crackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali, and said that a heavy fine will be imposed on violation of rules for sale and bursting of crackers other than eco-friendly ones.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a partial ban on the sale and purchase of crackers. However, on Saturday, after taking into account the guidelines of the Supreme Court and NGT, the Home Department granted permission with the maximum exemption.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued directives to officials that the National Green Tribunal’s orders regarding the use of firecrackers should be implemented strictly during the coming Diwali festival and New Year celebrations. Firecrackers can be burst during Diwali and Guruparva from 8 pm to 10 pm; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year and Christmas, the guidelines said.

The sale of firecrackers that produce high-decibel sounds in violation of prescribed limits will not be allowed. The manufacturer will lose the license if firecrackers are found to contain toxic elements like lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury. Online sale of crackers has also been banned.

All district Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been asked to give widespread publicity to the guidelines and ensure their strict compliance.

Bihar

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board on October 24 decided to continue its complete ban on the sale and the use of crackers in fours districts and cities: Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. In the rest of the state, only green or eco-friendly crackers will be allowed on Diwali.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

The administration in Agra has announced a blanket ban on the use and sale of firecrackers in the district. Further, the administration has clarified that no license would be issued and no shops allocated this year for the sale of crackers.

