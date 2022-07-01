Amid Flak Over Law and Order, Punjab Police Chief to Proceed on Leave

Close on the heels of seeking a Central deputation, Punjab Police chief V K Bhawra has now applied for two months leave. The Punjab police, headed by him, has of late come under criticism over handling of law and order situation in the state.

With him proceeding on leave, the state police is yet again going to have a new DGP soon, fourth in six months.

Bhawra was appointed the state chief in January. He had come under criticism for his handling of the law and order situation as under him the state police had to face the ignominy of an attack on his Intelligence headquarters and later the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab police had also faced embarrassment with Delhi police arresting some of the key accused in the Moose Wala case.

Few days ago, Bhawra had reportedly made himself available for a central deputation. With him expected to proceed on leave, speculations on who will be the officiating DGP has begun.

DGP (Prisons) Harpreet Singh Sidhu and DGP-cum-Special Principal Secretary to the CM, Gaurav Yadav, are said to be the front runners for the post if Bhawra proceeds on leave.

The state government will have to send a panel of officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to shortlist three officers, one of whom would be chosen for the DGP’s post by the state government.

