English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Flak Over Unnao Case, Yogi Govt Decides to Withdraw Rape Charges Against Ex-union Minister
A girl living in the Swami Chinmayanand ashram had alleged that she was held captive in the Haridwar Ashram for many years and was raped repeatedly by the three-time MP, who also threatened to kill her.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: As Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government grapples with rape charges against one of its ministers, it is preparing to roll back the rape and abduction case against former Minister of State (Home) Swami Chinmayanand. The former minister of state was booked by Shahjahanpur Police under the grievous charges, more than seven years ago.
A girl living in the Swami Chinmayanand ashram had alleged that she was held captive in the Haridwar Ashram for many years and was raped repeatedly by the three-time MP, who also threatened to kill her. An FIR was lodged in the case in November 2011 after the father of the victim complained about it at Kotwali police station.
On March 9, 2018, the Shahjahanpur administration wrote to the prosecution officer of the case asking for its withdrawal. The letter issued by the SDM (Administration) states, “The administration has decided to withdraw the case as per section 321 of the CrPC and the public prosecutor is requested to submit this application before the court.”
Yogi Adityanath had last year announced that about 20,000 cases lodged against politicians across party lines would be taken back. On December 22, while participating in a debate on UPCOCA Bill on the floor of the House, the CM had announced his government’s intention to withdraw the cases.
Also Watch
A girl living in the Swami Chinmayanand ashram had alleged that she was held captive in the Haridwar Ashram for many years and was raped repeatedly by the three-time MP, who also threatened to kill her. An FIR was lodged in the case in November 2011 after the father of the victim complained about it at Kotwali police station.
On March 9, 2018, the Shahjahanpur administration wrote to the prosecution officer of the case asking for its withdrawal. The letter issued by the SDM (Administration) states, “The administration has decided to withdraw the case as per section 321 of the CrPC and the public prosecutor is requested to submit this application before the court.”
Yogi Adityanath had last year announced that about 20,000 cases lodged against politicians across party lines would be taken back. On December 22, while participating in a debate on UPCOCA Bill on the floor of the House, the CM had announced his government’s intention to withdraw the cases.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|48
|37
|41
|126
|2
|England
|24
|28
|21
|73
|4
|Canada
|8
|19
|15
|42
|5
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|6
|Wales
|8
|8
|5
|21
|7
|South Africa
|8
|6
|5
|19
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|2
|8
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 15,000
- Even Mark Zuckerberg Had Little Idea of Facebook's Potential For Harm
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?
- IPL 2018: CSK Sign England All-rounder David Willey to Replace Kedar Jadhav