Amid Flak Over Unnao Case, Yogi Govt Decides to Withdraw Rape Charges Against Ex-union Minister

As Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government grapples with rape charges against one of its ministers, it is preparing to roll back the rape and abduction case against former Minister of State (Home) Swami Chinmayanand. The former minister of state was booked by Shahjahanpur Police under the grievous charges, more than seven years ago.A girl living in the Swami Chinmayanand ashram had alleged that she was held captive in the Haridwar Ashram for many years and was raped repeatedly by the three-time MP, who also threatened to kill her. An FIR was lodged in the case in November 2011 after the father of the victim complained about it at Kotwali police station.On March 9, 2018, the Shahjahanpur administration wrote to the prosecution officer of the case asking for its withdrawal. The letter issued by the SDM (Administration) states, “The administration has decided to withdraw the case as per section 321 of the CrPC and the public prosecutor is requested to submit this application before the court.”Yogi Adityanath had last year announced that about 20,000 cases lodged against politicians across party lines would be taken back. On December 22, while participating in a debate on UPCOCA Bill on the floor of the House, the CM had announced his government’s intention to withdraw the cases.