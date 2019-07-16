Amid Flood Fury in Assam, an MLA Brings Hope to Thousands of Victims with His Mobile Kitchen

Guwahati: As floods continue to paralyse the normal life of thousands of people in Assam, an MLA launched a multi-purpose ‘Mobile Kitchen’ that will prepare food for the victims and act as an ambulance in emergency cases.

It is a unique endeavour of Khumtai BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia who installed cooking facilities and utensils inside a van. Saikia has been visiting the flood-affected people to provide them with food.

Mrinal Saikia travels in a boat to deliver food to the flood-affected people.

Mobile Kitchen will prepare food inside the van and deliver it in boats to the flood-hit people and can also be occasionally be used as an emergency vehicle. Saikia inaugurated the service on July 13 in Khumtai, Golaghat district.

Thousands of people residing in the nearby riverine area have been displaced and surviving without adequate food and shelter.

How Does the Mobile Kitchen Work?

Saikia visits submerged regions in his van and parks it at the nearest possible spot. Then, along with his team, he prepares food and carries the meals in small boats to distribute among the needy.

Saikia serves food to the flood victims.

"I am trying to help these people in my capacity. We carry cooked meals in small boats and if we see any sick or old person trapped in the water we take them in the boat to the van. I think more and more people should join hands in helping our brothers and sisters, they are in deep distress," Saikia told to News18.

The MLA also urged people to contribute in accordance with their respective capacities.

Last year, Saikia had launched a similar service in the flood-affected areas and gained accolades for his dedicated service. Only this year, he converted his vehicle into a permanent kitchen.