Amid Floods in 15 Districts, IMD Predicts Rainfall in Uttar Pradesh

Due to the heavy rainfall in the state, 257 villages in 15 districts have drowned in floods.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of light to moderate rainfall for many districts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. An alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts falling in western parts of the state. The prediction of rainfall has been issued when 15 districts of the state are facing flood. Rivers passing through districts in the state have been flowing above the danger mark.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted light rainfall in Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, and Atrauli.

On Sunday, a maximum of 6 cm of rainfall was recorded in Maurani of Lalitpur district. Due to the heavy rainfall in the state, 257 villages in 15 districts have drowned in floods. These districts are Badaun, Ballia, Ghazipur, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Prayagraj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, and Varanasi.

All the major rivers in the state, including Ganga and Yamuna, are flowing above the danger mark.

The rainfall continues to cause damage in various districts. Water has entered houses situated in low-lying areas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Auraiya and Etawah districts today. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ballia district and held a meeting with officials over the situation on Sunday.

Currently, local administration and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continuing the rescue operation.

NDRF and other authorities involved in the rescue operations are shifting out people to safe locations and in relief camps set up by the government.

first published:August 09, 2021, 15:03 IST