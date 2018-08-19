English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amid Devastation, a Wedding in Kerala Relief Camp
Anju, who had moved into the MSP School near here three days ago, tied the knot with Saiju at the Thiripunthra temple, watched by her relatives and others from the relief camp.
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
Malappuram (Kerala): Even as Kerala battles the worst flooding in 96 years, a young couple taking shelter in a relief camp in Malappuram district got married on Sunday — cheered by others also sheltering with them.
Anju, who had moved into the MSP School near here three days ago, tied the knot with Saiju at the Thiripunthra temple, watched by her relatives and others from the relief camp.
"Three fourths of our house is submerged in water. Initially we decided to postpone the marriage. But when we got the support of the people here, we decided to go ahead as planned," a relative of the bride told the media.
The temple trustee agreed to provide a sumptuous wedding meal.
Media reports say similar marriages have taken place in Thirunavaya and Nilambur relief camps in Malappuram district.
Malappuram is one of the worst hit districts ever since heavy downpour since August 8 have turned Kerala into a virtual sea. As of now 183 camps are operating in the state in which over 30,000 persons have taken shelter.
