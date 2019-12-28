Take the pledge to vote

Amid Grief over Infant Deaths at Kota Hospital, New CMO Garlanded on Welcome; Rebuked by Probe Team

Just when the doctor was being accorded the cheerful welcome, the probe team arrived at the hospital to look into the deaths of the children.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Kota: Even as the death of 12 infants within a week at Rajasthan's JK Lon hospital rocked the country, the newly appointed chief medical officer was welcomed with garlands by the employees of the hospital.

Dr SK Dulara was appointed the new CMO and replaced Dr HL Meena who was removed over charges of negligence after the deaths of infants. Nearly 77 children have died at the hospital over the last one month.

However, when Dr Dulara was being accorded the cheerful welcome, the probe team arrived at the hospital to look into the deaths of the children. The doctor was rebuked by the team for letting the employees garland him amid the grief death of children at the hospital.

“The entire country is mourning the deaths of children and you are busy in celebrations here,” one of the probe team members is heard while castigating the doctor.

According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, where all the deaths occurred, 77 children died this month itself till December 24, while a total of 940 infants died this year. Officials said two infants died on Friday itself.

Acting on report of deaths, which Kota's JK Lone Hospital authorities earlier described as "not an unusual trend", chief minister Ashok Gehlot rushed state Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya to take stock of the situation.

Gehlot on Friday had said that a team has been sent to Kota to look into the deaths of children in JK Lon Hospital. He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
