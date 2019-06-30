Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Amid Heatwave, Haryana Government Extends School Holidays Till July 8

In view of the scorching weather which is prevailing in the state, the state government has extended holidays in schools, both government and private, by a week. The schools will now reopen on July 8, said an official statement.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amid Heatwave, Haryana Government Extends School Holidays Till July 8
Representative Image
Loading...

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday announced that the summer vacation for schools will be extended by a week in view of the heatwave conditions prevailing in most parts of the state.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on July 1.

"In view of the scorching weather which is prevailing in the state, the state government has extended holidays in schools, both government and private, by a week. The schools will now reopen on July 8," an official statement issued here said.

Haryana has been witnessing a dry spell as it awaits the arrival of southwest monsoon. Maximum temperatures over the last few days have remained between 40-43 degrees Celsius.

Even on Sunday, places like Narnaul (43.5 degrees Celsius),Bhiwani (42.7 degrees), Hisar (42.6 degrees), Ambala (40.5 degrees) and Karnal (40 degrees) braved the heatwave.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram