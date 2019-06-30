Amid Heatwave, Haryana Government Extends School Holidays Till July 8
In view of the scorching weather which is prevailing in the state, the state government has extended holidays in schools, both government and private, by a week. The schools will now reopen on July 8, said an official statement.
Representative Image
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday announced that the summer vacation for schools will be extended by a week in view of the heatwave conditions prevailing in most parts of the state.
The schools were scheduled to reopen on July 1.
"In view of the scorching weather which is prevailing in the state, the state government has extended holidays in schools, both government and private, by a week. The schools will now reopen on July 8," an official statement issued here said.
Haryana has been witnessing a dry spell as it awaits the arrival of southwest monsoon. Maximum temperatures over the last few days have remained between 40-43 degrees Celsius.
Even on Sunday, places like Narnaul (43.5 degrees Celsius),Bhiwani (42.7 degrees), Hisar (42.6 degrees), Ambala (40.5 degrees) and Karnal (40 degrees) braved the heatwave.
