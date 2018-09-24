Amid Heavy Rains, 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Himachal Pradesh

Even as heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Monday, a moderate intensity earthquake was felt in Sirmaur district, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported."An earthquake measuring 3.7 was recorded at 2.22pm on Monday," said director at Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh.The epicentre was 10km northeast of Sirmaur, he said, adding that mild tremors were felt in the adjoining areas. Most parts of Himachal fall in high seismic sensitive zone, he said.The state has been hit by heavy rains, with the weatherman issuing "high alert" for Kullu. As water level increased in rivers and streams following incessant rain, a man was feared dead after he was swept away in the swelling Nahad Khad (rivulet) in Kangra district.Widespread rain and snowfall in higher altitudes brought down the mercury. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district shivered below the freezing point, according to the Meteorological Centre.