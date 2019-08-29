Amid High Alert in Tamil Nadu, NIA Conducts Raids at 5 Places in Coimbatore

Chennai: Amid high alert in Tamil Nadu following an input on entry of terrorists, the National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at five locations in Coimbatore district.

Sources said that places of five men, Umar Farooq, Sanabar Ali, Sameena Mubin, Muhammad Yasir and Sadam Hussain, who were on NIA's radar for alleged ISIS link, were searched by the agency.

In June, NIA arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, who is the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module. Sources said that the raids that are underway today are in connection with this case and the alleged ISIS links.

Tamil Nadu has been on high alert since Thursday midnight following intelligence inputs that a six-member group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had infiltrated the state.

The reports suggested six members of the terror outfit entered the state by sea from Sri Lanka. The Tamil Nadu Police have launched a combing operation and raided several locations. One Pakistani and five Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims are among the six to have made their way into the state.

