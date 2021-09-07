Amid High Covid-19 Cases in Kerala, Karnataka Govt Advises Public to Defer Travel to State Till October-End

As Kerala continues to reel under Covid-19, and faces fresh challenges with Nipah virus, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an advisory that travel between the two states should be deferred till October-end.

“Special measures are already in place for arrivals from Kerala. Further, it has been observed that students and employees arriving to Karnataka from Kerala though bringing Negative RT-PCR reports are testing Covid 19 positive during repeat test and the number of such cases is considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. ln this regard, instructions have been issued from time to time for arrivals from Kerala for control and prevention of Covid-19 in Karnataka,” an official circular from the department of health and family welfare read.

The Karnataka government has advised all administrators and principals of the educational, nursing, paramedical institutions and owners of hospitals, offices, hotels and factories to instruct their wards and employees who have not yet returned to Karnataka to defer their return till the end of October.

Further, the public has also been advised to defer their plan to visit Kerala till the end of October, the notice added.

Karnataka logged 851 new infections on Tuesday, the highest being from Bengaluru urban and Dakshina Kannada at 248 and 227.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported nearly 25,772 new Covid-19 cases and 189 deaths in the last 24 hours. The government withdrew night curfew and Sunday lockdown. The test positivity rate fell from 20% several days ago to 15% on Tuesday.

