Amid Impasse with China, Indian Armed Forces to Stock Weapons, Ammo for 15-Day Intense War: Report

The Union government has authorised the Indian defence forces to enhance the preparedness for a two-front war and store weapons and ammunition for a 15-day intense war, as against the previous practice of stocking for a 10-day span.

The development has come amid an impasse between India and China arising out of border conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while several rounds of dialogue have fallen flat after some initial military disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.

"A number of weapon systems and ammunition are being acquired now under the authorisation of having reserves to fight a 15-day intense war with the enemies. The stocking would now be at 15-I level from the 10 I levels," government sources told news agency ANI, adding that the authorisation for the enhanced stocking was approved some time ago.

For the enhancement drive, the defence forces are expected to shell out Rs 50,000 crore for the acquisition of equipment and ammunition from both local and foreign sources.

The move reportedly aims to prepare the Indian defence forces for a war on two fronts with both China and Pakistan.

The authorisation for storage of weapons for the Indian armed forces were brought down from 40-day 10-I level intense war years ago, due to issues with the stocking up ammunition, as well as, the changing nature of warfare.

However, soon after the Uri attack, the then Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar, ordered for an enhancement of financial powers of the vice chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force to Rs 500 crore from Rs 100 crore in view of low war wastage reserves stocks.

Last month, it was reported that the Indian Army will soon get Israeli Heron and American mini drones for upgrading its surveillance capabilities in Eastern Ladakh and other areas along the China border.

"The deals for the acquisition of the Heron surveillance drones is in the final stages and is expected to be inked in December. The Herons are going to be deployed in the Ladakh sector and they will be more advanced than the existing fleet in the Indian armed forces," ANI had quoted government sources as saying.