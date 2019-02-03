English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Amid Impasse With Mamata Govt, Kolkata CBI Joint Director Fears for Family’s Safety
CBI's interim director Nageshwar Rao rejected Banerjee's charges and alleged the CBI officers were being targeted to destroy evidence in the Saradha and Rose Valley cases.
Police force outside the CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata. (Image tweeted by ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: As Mamata Banerjee government took on the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, the family members of CBI personnel became an unwitting casualty. For three hours, 13-year-old daughter and wife of Joint Director of Kolkata CBI Pankaj Srivastav cowered at their residence as 50-60 state police men surrounded the house and banged on the door continuously.
"My family is scared. They are fear for my security. I think the state police will break down the door any moment and arrest me," Srivastav told CNN News18 minutes before Mamata Banerjee announced her sit-in protest against CBI's move to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam.
CBI's interim director Nageshwar Rao rejected Banerjee's charges and alleged the CBI officers were being targeted to destroy evidence in the Saradha and Rose Valley cases. "I don't know under what sections my men have been arrested/ detained. My fear is CBI complex at both salt lake and Nizam palace will be attacked to destroy evidence," Nageshwar Rao told CNN News18. Rao added that allegations of CBI acting at the behest of a political party were baseless.
"We are only following the law and the rule book. We are not politicians but investigators. Rajiv Kumar was not cooperating so we had to resort to these steps," he told CNN News18.
As West Bengal police gheraoed CBI officials, SOS calls went out to prime minister's office in Delhi. "I have informed my director in-charge. Central government must intervene. If we can’t investigate in Supreme Court monitored case, how are we going to do our jobs?” Pankaj Srivastav told CNN-News18.
Nageshwar Rao said law officers of CBI are looking into the matter. There is a possibility that the CBI might approach the Supreme Court on an urgent basis to break the impasse. Senior officials said that the possibility of sending CRPF to rescue Srivastav’s family and other personnel was considered but a final decision is awaited. Law and order is a state subject and sending in central paramilitary forces without consent of state government could lead to another constitutional crises.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"My family is scared. They are fear for my security. I think the state police will break down the door any moment and arrest me," Srivastav told CNN News18 minutes before Mamata Banerjee announced her sit-in protest against CBI's move to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam.
CBI's interim director Nageshwar Rao rejected Banerjee's charges and alleged the CBI officers were being targeted to destroy evidence in the Saradha and Rose Valley cases. "I don't know under what sections my men have been arrested/ detained. My fear is CBI complex at both salt lake and Nizam palace will be attacked to destroy evidence," Nageshwar Rao told CNN News18. Rao added that allegations of CBI acting at the behest of a political party were baseless.
"We are only following the law and the rule book. We are not politicians but investigators. Rajiv Kumar was not cooperating so we had to resort to these steps," he told CNN News18.
As West Bengal police gheraoed CBI officials, SOS calls went out to prime minister's office in Delhi. "I have informed my director in-charge. Central government must intervene. If we can’t investigate in Supreme Court monitored case, how are we going to do our jobs?” Pankaj Srivastav told CNN-News18.
Nageshwar Rao said law officers of CBI are looking into the matter. There is a possibility that the CBI might approach the Supreme Court on an urgent basis to break the impasse. Senior officials said that the possibility of sending CRPF to rescue Srivastav’s family and other personnel was considered but a final decision is awaited. Law and order is a state subject and sending in central paramilitary forces without consent of state government could lead to another constitutional crises.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
- Inside Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Delhi Wedding Reception: Mika, Yuvraj & More Have a Blast
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
- After Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results