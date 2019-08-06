Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Amid Imran Khan's SOS to World Leaders, UAE Calls India's Move on Kashmir 'an Internal Matter'

UAE ambassador to India Ahmad Al Banna maintained that from his understanding such a reorganisation of states was not a unique incident in the history of independent India and was aimed at reducing regional disparity.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amid Imran Khan's SOS to World Leaders, UAE Calls India's Move on Kashmir 'an Internal Matter'
File photo of UAE flag. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: 'Merely an internal matter', said UAE as it took note of the Indian government's decision on amending certain sections of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution related to Kashmir, reported Gulf News.

The report quoted the UAE ambassador to India Ahmad Al Banna as saying: “We also took note of the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Indian Parliament aimed at replacing Article 370 with the creation of Ladakh region and the state of Jammu and Kashmir as India’s two new Union Territories.”

He maintained that from his understanding such a reorganisation of states was not a unique incident in the history of independent India and was aimed at reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency, Gulf News reported. He was also quoted as viewing this decision as an internal matter stipulated by the Indian Constitution. “We expect that the changes would improve social justice and security and confidence of the people in the local governance and will encourage further stability and peace,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the US State Department had said on Monday that it was closely following events in Kashmir. "We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities," the department's spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram