Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amid Incessant Rains Ahead of Durga Puja, Lucknow Proves Necessity is the 'Maa' of Invention

The inclement weather in Lucknow has also put a dampner on the puja pandals. Majority of the 250-odd puja pandals in the city are incomplete.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amid Incessant Rains Ahead of Durga Puja, Lucknow Proves Necessity is the 'Maa' of Invention
Representative Image. (Image: Sneha Mitra)

Lucknow: Necessity is turning out to be the 'Maa' of invention in Lucknow, quite literally. With incessant rains since the past one week having hampered the completion of Durga idols and Puja pandals for Navratri, sculptors and artisans have now hit upon a new idea to battle the vagaries of weather.

"We are using high speed fans and halogen lights to dry the idols and then paint them. We cannot paint damp idols and this is the only way out. Some of us are also lighting fire to remove the moisture from the room," said Rajiv Prajapati, an idol maker.

We usually dry the idols in sunlight but with no sun in the state capital since the past week, halogen lamps, that generate both heat and light, and high speed fans are our only rescue, even though the idols are covered in plastic sheets and tarpaulin," he said.

The inclement weather in Lucknow has also put a dampner on the puja pandals. Majority of the 250-odd puja pandals in the city are incomplete.

The Rabindrapalli Kali Bari, which is erecting a 80 feet by 60 feet pandal, modelled on an Odisha temple, is in troubled waters. Welcome arches and decorations have not been put up yet.

"A number of the arching wooden gates have collapsed. We had a waterproof sheet over the pandal, but the heavy rainfall has led to leaks," said Debu Mitra, a member of the managing committee.

The La Touche Road Puja Sansad had hoped to ready their pandal by Tuesday, but the inclement weather has brought the preparations to a halt.

Sudip Sanyal, general secretary of the Puja committee, said, "Only 40 percent of the work is done and painting of the interior is yet to begin. We have never seen such weather during Puja."

Devotees, however, are determined to erect puja pandals that will brave the rains.

"Maa comes once a year and the rains cannot stop us. The pandals will be set up and people will come to offer prayers. Puja celebrations will not be toned down," said Shrishti Mukherjee, a homemaker.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram