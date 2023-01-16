Amidst Increased Cyberattacks on Key Govt Agencies, MHA Plans Cyber Forensic Training for Investigators

With the increased cyberattacks on Indian government agencies in 2022, including the AIIMS Delhi servers’ hacking in December, the home ministry has decided to organise more training programmes for half a lakh officers in cyber forensic, according to the official communication.

The phase-wise training programme has been divided into basic and advanced.

According to sources, the ministry has planned a calendar for training sessions for the investigators with some newly introduced features. The ministry estimates that the cybercrime cases will be all-time high in the next five years for which the government should be prepared.

According to a report released last December, India was the most targeted country in 2022 as cyberattacks on government agencies more than doubled. In addition to hacktivism, government agencies in India are also increasingly targeted by phishing campaigns, according to cybersecurity firm CloudSek.

The National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL), which gives training to law enforcement agencies and other central agencies, will head the cyber forensic training programme.

According to the official communication, after finishing the 10-day basic training module, the officers will have to take the Advance Cyber Forensic Investigation programme for five days.

The ministry has asked all law enforcement agencies to send 20 officers for the training. The ministry has also said the names of only those officers should be forwarded who would be expected to continue working in the domain of cybercrime investigation for a long period.

The ministry said it had noted that some states utilised the training slots while others have not been able to do so.

The cyberattack on five AIIMS servers from Chinese hackers, which has compromised the data of around 4 crore people, has raised the need for more training programmes in cybersecurity to deal with such cases.

