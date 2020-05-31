INDIA

Amid India-Nepal Tension, Another Border Takes Birth. This Time it's a Human

A Nepalese soldier stationed at the India-Nepal border.

This comes as the two countries are locked in territorial dispute at Kalapani.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
A migrant woman working in Nepal gave birth to a baby boy in the no man's land between India and Nepal near Sonauli in UP and named him 'Border' on Saturday.

The mother, named Jamtara, went into labour while waiting to cross the border over to the Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh. Other women waiting in line and her husband Lalaram carried out the delivery, after which the police rushed the mother and the child to the Nautanwa Community Health Centre.

Amisha Williams, a staff member of the health centre, was quoted by the Times of India as saying that both the child and the mother -- who has two older daughters and a son -- were healthy.

The parents of the baby are from the Prithvipurva village in the Bahraich district. They worked in a brick kiln at Nawalparasi in Nepal and were returning home due to the lockdown.


