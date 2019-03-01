English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid India-Pak Tensions, CEC Sunil Arora Says Lok Sabha Polls Will be Held on Time
He said as per a new notification of the commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country.
File photo of CEC Sunil Arora. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: The general elections in the country will be held on time, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said Friday, amid tensions between India and Pakistan.
The CEC is in the Uttar Pradesh capital for the past two days to review poll preparations in the state.
"The election in the country will be held on time," Arora told reporters here when asked about the poll schedule in the wake of tensions between the two countries.
He said as per a new notification of the commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country.
"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," the CEC said.
When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. "Whatever the EC has found, I have apprised about its intentions to the chief secretary and the DGP, who assured that strict action will be taken in such cases," he said.
The commission is committed to holding free and fair polls, and will promptly act on any complaint regarding this, the CEC said.
"The C-Vigil app will be launched soon so that any citizen, whose name will be kept secret, can register his poll related complaints. Besides this, we will constitute committees to keep an eye on social media," he said.
In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
The CEC is in the Uttar Pradesh capital for the past two days to review poll preparations in the state.
"The election in the country will be held on time," Arora told reporters here when asked about the poll schedule in the wake of tensions between the two countries.
He said as per a new notification of the commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country.
"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," the CEC said.
When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. "Whatever the EC has found, I have apprised about its intentions to the chief secretary and the DGP, who assured that strict action will be taken in such cases," he said.
The commission is committed to holding free and fair polls, and will promptly act on any complaint regarding this, the CEC said.
"The C-Vigil app will be launched soon so that any citizen, whose name will be kept secret, can register his poll related complaints. Besides this, we will constitute committees to keep an eye on social media," he said.
In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonchiriya Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Shines in the World of Morally Ambiguous Bandits
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Jon Snow, Night King, Cersie, Arya Stark and Daenerys Sit on the Iron Throne
- Accused of Rape, Alok Nath to Play Judge in Film on #MeToo Movement
- Steve Wozniak Wants Apple to Make a Foldable iPhone
- First Indian Woman to Receive Michelin Star Named Best Female Chef in Asia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results