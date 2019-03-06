Amid India-Pak Tensions, US Cuts Visa Duration for Pakistanis From 5 years to 1: Report

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, the United States has slashed visa duration for Pakistani nationals from five years to one year.In an official notification issued by the American embassy here on Tuesday, the US said that an additional fee will also be charged for H (Temporary Work Visa), I (Journalist and Media Visa), L (Intercompany Transfer Visa), and R (Religious Worker Visa) visas, news agency PTI quoted a report in Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper.The US government has also increased visa application fees for the Pakistani citizens to USD 192 form USD 160.The move, announced on Tuesday, comes after Pakistan took reciprocal steps in modifying the visa policy for US citizens, including reduction of visa period and fee increment in applying for the document, a spokesperson of the US embassy in Pakistan was quoted as saying.However, issuance of visas to the government officials will be made in view of their working period by the US administration, the spokesperson added.In May last year, Pakistan foreign ministry had announced travel restrictions on US diplomats in a tit-for-tat move, after the US had imposed similar restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in that month, amid the rocky ties between Islamabad and Washington.The US government had stated that Pakistani diplomats at its embassy in Washington DC and consulates will not be allowed to travel over 40 km from their posts without prior permission, according to ARY News.Washington has repeatedly told Islamabad that it should take strong and effective steps to stop providing support and safe haven to terrorists operating in Pakistani soil.This came in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the responsibility of which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.The US has also suspended financial aid worth millions to cash-strapped Pakistan for not taking serious steps to tackle terrorism.