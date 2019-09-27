Take the pledge to vote

Amid Infighting within CBI, Agency Finds No Evidence of 'Fake Encounter' Against Joint Director

The CBI’s official remark comes after DSP NP Mishra has written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) requesting the removal of AK Bhatnagar.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:September 27, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has found no evidence to back the allegations made against the agency's Joint Director AK Bhatnagar in connection with a fake encounter case in Jharkhand.

"Till now, no evidence has surfaced on record during the investigation conducted so far against Bhatnagar, the then Inspector General of the Jharkhand Police," a CBI spokesperson said.

The official's remark came after DSP NP Mishra wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) requesting Bhatnagar's removal.

The spokesperson said the Bakoria/Bhalu Vahi encounter case was registered in compliance with the October 22, 2018, orders of the Jharkhand High Court relating to the attack and firing on police personnel by CPI-Maoist extremist elements. He said the case was initially registrered in Daltonganj in Palamu district of the Jharkhand.

In the letter written on Wednesday, Mishra had alleged that Bhatnagar was “grossly involved in fake criminal and fake encounter of 14 innocent people in Jharkhand”.

Mishra had requested the PMO to terminate Bhatnagar's services with the CBI, otherwise "there is every likelihood of casting aspersions on the working of CBI in as much as influencing the process of investigation".

Meanwhile, sources in the CBI refuted the claims of differences between CBI cadre officers and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers posted in the CBI. They claimed that everyone in the agency was on the same page.

Speaking about NP Mishra, the source said, "This person (Mishra) in the past has also given similar complaints against other officers. He himself is an accused in a custodial death case."

"He also stands transferred to Visakhapatanam but that is on stay. This transfer order was issued (on November 2018) before Bhatnagar took over as Joint Director Administration in April 2019," the source added.

He said the letter was an attempt to disrupt the transfer of personnel stationed at one place for long.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
