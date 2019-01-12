English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Inquiry Over Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s Comments, Fears in COA of a ‘Cover up’ Job
The two-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) is yet again divided and this time on how the inquiry into the latest controversy should be conducted.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's comments had caused a social media storm.
Loading...
New Delhi: CoA chief Vinod Rai has proposed a quick inquiry into much-criticised comments made by suspended cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul but Diana Edulji fears it will be construed as a "cover up" job.
The two-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) is yet again divided and this time on how the inquiry into the latest controversy should be conducted. Pandya and Rahul, who attracted widespread criticism for their misogynistic comments on TV Show 'Koffee with Karan', will be back in India by Saturday or early Sunday.
In another round of unfriendly email exchange (in possession of PTI), CoA member Edulji has expressed her reservation at BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who himself was embroiled in sexual harassment case, conducting preliminary inquiry and fears a "cover up".
Rai on his part wants the inquiry to be finished by second ODI as delay in completing the procedure would affect the team strength.
"We should be in no hurry to conduct the inquiry as it would then look like a cover up job being done," Edulji wrote in her email response after Rai wanted inquiry to be completed quickly as team strength has gone down from 15 to 13.
"We must take a view by the time second ODI gets over as we cannot afford to debilitate team strength due to delinquent behaviour on the part of some player," Rai had written.
While legal team had advised appointment of ad-hoc ombudsman for which Rai wants the view of amicus. However Edulji wants CoA and office bearers to be part of the inquiry as CEO's presence will be perceived as "bad optics" according to her.
The two-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) is yet again divided and this time on how the inquiry into the latest controversy should be conducted. Pandya and Rahul, who attracted widespread criticism for their misogynistic comments on TV Show 'Koffee with Karan', will be back in India by Saturday or early Sunday.
In another round of unfriendly email exchange (in possession of PTI), CoA member Edulji has expressed her reservation at BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who himself was embroiled in sexual harassment case, conducting preliminary inquiry and fears a "cover up".
Rai on his part wants the inquiry to be finished by second ODI as delay in completing the procedure would affect the team strength.
"We should be in no hurry to conduct the inquiry as it would then look like a cover up job being done," Edulji wrote in her email response after Rai wanted inquiry to be completed quickly as team strength has gone down from 15 to 13.
"We must take a view by the time second ODI gets over as we cannot afford to debilitate team strength due to delinquent behaviour on the part of some player," Rai had written.
While legal team had advised appointment of ad-hoc ombudsman for which Rai wants the view of amicus. However Edulji wants CoA and office bearers to be part of the inquiry as CEO's presence will be perceived as "bad optics" according to her.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despite Bad Reviews and Protests, The Accidental Prime Minister Earns Rs 4.5 Crore on Day 1
- 10 Times Ranveer Singh Proved That He Has No Fear Flaunting Colourful Outfits
- Ayushmann Khurrana Wants to Publish His Hindi Poems: What I Write, I Want to Share with People
- There Should Be No Road Tax on Electric Vehicles in India: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
- Pooja Bhatt on Her Role in Sadak 2: I’m Glad I’m Getting to Play My Age in the Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results