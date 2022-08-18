Amid Internal Bickering in Meghalaya Unit, BJP Top Brass Roped in for Intervention

The BJP central leadership has been forced to step in to settle the internal bickering that has made headlines between the Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie and the party’s Meghalaya In-charge Dr Chuba Ao.

Although, the Meghalaya BJP president called it an internal matter, he sent a detailed report to the party’s top brass in Delhi elaborating the statement made by the party in-charge Dr. Ao that was widely reports by local media.

“They have called me yesterday. I have sent the report – the statement has been published in the local newspapers. The BJP central leadership has given me green signal, and have reiterated that they will do the needful. The BJP top brass will settle the issue,” Mawrie said.

Mawrie however did not comment on the actual statement made by Dr Ao reiterating that the matter has reached “our higher ups and a solution will come from them.” The BJP leader further clarified that this does not affect his term and that he will continue to lead till 2023.

“I repeat, the final decision will be taken only by the high command and not by me, if they think that I am not suitable or that I cannot perform as the president of the party, then they will make that message clear to me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State BJP president has claimed that there are no differences within the party and called for unity. “We are united. I can’t stop someone else form having an opinion. They have the right to express what they want,” he said.

The intervention from the central leadership comes amid a report quoted the BJP national Vice President in-charge of Meghalaya Dr Chuba Ao of accusing the BJP state president Mawrie of causing substantial damage to the party in Meghalaya, going as far as calling Mawrie an agent of National People’s Party led by Conrad Sangma.

